Rob Gronkowski girlfriend Camille Kostek confirms Gronk’s love for ’69’ jokes

Rob Gronkowski’s obsession with a certain immature joke apparently dates back a long, long time.

Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was a guest on the latest installment of the “Barstool Rundown” on Comedy Central Tuesday night. Kostek, a former New England Patriots cheerleader, was asked about a story that came out claiming Gronkowski once intentionally missed a free throw in a high school basketball game so his team would finish with 69 points.

#BarstoolRundown EXCLUSIVE from @camillekostek Gronk has been telling 69 jokes since he was THREE pic.twitter.com/MAveffTljm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 1, 2017

“Rob told me he’s been saying ’69’ since he was a little kid and I thought that was a total exaggeration,” Kostek explained. “He goes, ‘Ask my mom.’ I said, ‘Fine, I’ll ask your mom.’ His mom came over, I asked his mom, and she said he’s been saying ’69’ since he was like three years old. This isn’t a new thing. This has been going on and on.”

No one should be surprised by this. Gronkowski has dropped a variety of ’69’ jokes throughout his NFL career, including but not limited to the time he taped the number to his practice jersey and more recently when he cracked himself up with a similar joke during a press conference. While a 3-year-old making ’69’ jokes is hard to believe, we’ve heard enough about the Gronkowski household that we wouldn’t doubt it.