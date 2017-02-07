Rob Gronkowski says he partied at parade because fans asked for it

Rob Gronkowski really is a man of the people.

The New England Patriots tight end was part of the team’s victory parade on Tuesday despite not playing in any of the team’s playoff games because he was recovering from a back surgery he underwent in December. Gronk said that he wasn’t planning on partying during the parade, but the demands from the fans changed his mind:

Gronk doesn't party for himself.

He parties for the fans #ManOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/zkFCUZJz8P — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017

And party he did.

Gronk danced:

Gronk isn’t too injured to dance. (Even if LaGarrette Blount is better.) pic.twitter.com/AlSTeOws5M — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 7, 2017

Caught a beer:

If you throw a beer at Gronk he will catch it! #Patriots #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/Apa0IbwaeH — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) February 7, 2017

Did his trademark spike:

RBs dance and Gronk spikes a beer. pic.twitter.com/tj82BSK6aH — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 7, 2017

Took his shirt off and double-fisted beers:

One of the most "Gronk" photos ever pic.twitter.com/coQILEAkkE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2017

And he savagely opened a beer can with his teeth:

Gronk goes full beast mode ripping the lid off his beer with his teeth pic.twitter.com/XkT3bgZC3Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017

Anything less from Gronk would have felt disappointing.