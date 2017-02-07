Rob Gronkowski says he partied at parade because fans asked for it
Rob Gronkowski really is a man of the people.
The New England Patriots tight end was part of the team’s victory parade on Tuesday despite not playing in any of the team’s playoff games because he was recovering from a back surgery he underwent in December. Gronk said that he wasn’t planning on partying during the parade, but the demands from the fans changed his mind:
Gronk doesn't party for himself.
He parties for the fans #ManOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/zkFCUZJz8P
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017
And party he did.
Gronk danced:
Gronk isn’t too injured to dance. (Even if LaGarrette Blount is better.) pic.twitter.com/AlSTeOws5M
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 7, 2017
Caught a beer:
If you throw a beer at Gronk he will catch it! #Patriots #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/Apa0IbwaeH
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) February 7, 2017
Did his trademark spike:
RBs dance and Gronk spikes a beer. pic.twitter.com/tj82BSK6aH
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 7, 2017
Took his shirt off and double-fisted beers:
One of the most "Gronk" photos ever pic.twitter.com/coQILEAkkE
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2017
And he savagely opened a beer can with his teeth:
Gronk goes full beast mode ripping the lid off his beer with his teeth pic.twitter.com/XkT3bgZC3Z
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017
Anything less from Gronk would have felt disappointing.