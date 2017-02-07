Ad Unit
Rob Gronkowski says he partied at parade because fans asked for it

February 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Gronk beer

Rob Gronkowski really is a man of the people.

The New England Patriots tight end was part of the team’s victory parade on Tuesday despite not playing in any of the team’s playoff games because he was recovering from a back surgery he underwent in December. Gronk said that he wasn’t planning on partying during the parade, but the demands from the fans changed his mind:

And party he did.

Gronk danced:

Caught a beer:

Did his trademark spike:

Took his shirt off and double-fisted beers:

And he savagely opened a beer can with his teeth:

Anything less from Gronk would have felt disappointing.


