Rob Gronkowski practicing without limitations in training camp

Rob Gronkowski suffered an injury last season that required his third back surgery since college, but it does not appear he is feeling any ill effects from it sevens months after going under the knife.

Gronkowski has been a full participant in most team workouts throughout the offseason, and that is expected to continue in training camp. Phil Perry of CSSNE.com notes that Bill Belichick told reporters on Thursday that Gronkowski “doesn’t have any limits that I know of.”

The Patriots and Gronkowski agreed to a restructured contract this offseason, and it gives the All-Pro tight end plenty of incentive to be on the field as much as possible. While there were initially rumblings that his latest back injury could jeopardize his career, Gronkowski appears to be at or near 100 percent health. Whether he can remain that way is another question.