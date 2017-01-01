Rob Gronkowski will reportedly be ready for Patriots’ offseason program

The New England Patriots have moved forward without Rob Gronkowski in 2016, but it sounds like they will have the star tight end back in the mix as soon as they start preparing for next season.

Gronkowski’s rehab from his third back surgery since 2009 must be going well, as Tom E. Curran of CSSNE.com reported on Sunday that the 27-year-old is expected to be cleared to participate in the team’s offseason training program.

Gronkowski underwent season-ending surgery back in November. He recently said he is experiencing no pain, despite some concern that his back could never be the same.

There have been rumblings that the Patriots could consider moving on from Gronkowski during the offseason, but that would make little sense. The All-Pro is locked up through 2019 at a team-friendly price, and trading him now would be difficult given his lengthy injury history.

Gronkowski has 68 touchdown receptions in 88 career regular season games. While Patriots fans were alarmed by what this former NFL team doctor said, they have to be encouraged to hear that Gronk is expected to be ready to go before training camp.