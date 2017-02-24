Rob Gronkowski says he will ‘no doubt’ be ready for start of 2017 season

The New England Patriots were able to win a Super Bowl without star tight end Rob Gronkowski, but it sounds like they will not have to think about playing without him in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

In an interview with ESPN’s Cari Champion this week, Gronkowski was not ambiguous when asked if he will be ready for the start of next season.

“Yes,” he said emphatically. “For sure. Yes. No doubt.”

Gronkowski is coming off his third back surgery since college, and those issues tend to linger. He’s only 27, but there has been plenty of speculation that his career may not last much longer. Gronk insists he has given no thought to retirement.

“I’m not really sure,” he said when asked how long he plans to continue playing. “I still love playing the game and, as of right now, I want to play as long as I can possibly play. My mindset is to keep on going.”

The Patriots know they cannot rely on Gronkowski to stay healthy, but it helps to know they can win games — and a championship — without him. While some believe New England should consider trading Gronk, his contract carries a team-friendly cap hit of just $6.75 million for 2017. Had Gronkowski not gotten injured, he probably would have held out for more money this offseason. The latest back surgery gives the Patriots leverage.

While one former NFL team doctor painted a grim picture of what Gronkowski’s life could be like after a third back procedure, Gronk does not sound overly concerned. Still, expect the Patriots to take it very slow with him this spring and summer.