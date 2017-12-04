pixel 1
Monday, December 4, 2017

Rob Gronkowski suspended one game for cheap shot

December 4, 2017
by Grey Papke

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been suspended one game by the NFL for a violation of unnecessary roughness rules.

Gronkowski will sit due to a late cheap shot on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Gronkowski will appeal the suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A one-game ban is the right move. Gronkowski’s actions in Sunday’s game were both dangerous and extremely unnecessary.

Unless he’s successful in his appeal, Gronkowski will miss a Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins. It is a contest the Patriots would likely be able to win without him.

