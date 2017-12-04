Rob Gronkowski suspended one game for cheap shot

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been suspended one game by the NFL for a violation of unnecessary roughness rules.

Gronkowski will sit due to a late cheap shot on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for 1 game for violation of unnecessary roughness rules pic.twitter.com/ySlimskMdh — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 4, 2017

Rob Gronkowski's one-game suspension will cost him $281,250 in lost salary. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2017

Gronkowski will appeal the suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will appeal his one-game suspension, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2017

A one-game ban is the right move. Gronkowski’s actions in Sunday’s game were both dangerous and extremely unnecessary.

Unless he’s successful in his appeal, Gronkowski will miss a Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins. It is a contest the Patriots would likely be able to win without him.