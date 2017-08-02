Ad Unit
Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady’s birthday present: ‘I get him touchdowns’

August 2, 2017
by Grey Papke

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is always good for a quote, and that remained true Wednesday when asked about Tom Brady’s upcoming birthday.

The New England Patriots tight end had a witty response when asked about his plans for a birthday present for his quarterback, who turns 40 on Thursday. Brady will likely appreciate the response.

Hey, not a lot of people can do that for Brady, particularly as well as Gronkowski does it. Brady will really appreciate the fact that Gronk looks to be fully healthy and ready for the season ahead after a back injury cut short the tight end’s 2016 season.

Comments

