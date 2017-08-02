Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady’s birthday present: ‘I get him touchdowns’

Rob Gronkowski is always good for a quote, and that remained true Wednesday when asked about Tom Brady’s upcoming birthday.

The New England Patriots tight end had a witty response when asked about his plans for a birthday present for his quarterback, who turns 40 on Thursday. Brady will likely appreciate the response.

Asked by reporters what he got Tom Brady for his 40th birthday, Rob Gronkowski said, "I get him touchdowns." — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 2, 2017

Hey, not a lot of people can do that for Brady, particularly as well as Gronkowski does it. Brady will really appreciate the fact that Gronk looks to be fully healthy and ready for the season ahead after a back injury cut short the tight end’s 2016 season.