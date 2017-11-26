Rob Gronkowski really, really wanted to talk about his celebration

The “do your job” mentality among the New England Patriots is in conflict with Rob Gronkowski’s outgoing personality, and that conflict was obvious on Sunday when it came to a celebration.

Brandin Cooks caught a touchdown pass to put the Patriots up 35-17 over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. In a celebration, he jumped on Gronk’s back.

After the game, Gronk was asked about the celebration. He really, really wanted to talk about it, but he said he couldn’t.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski on Cooks TD celebration with him. Says it wasn't coordinated. Wants to talk about it, but can't. Pretty funny stuff here. pic.twitter.com/zjcmNxazQe — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) November 26, 2017

No surprise, Gronk says they were yelled at over the celebration.

Bill Belichick means business in New England, and that sort of celebration nonsense doesn’t fit.