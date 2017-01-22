Rob Gronkowski focused on rehab from back surgery

The New England Patriots managed to make it to the AFC Championship Game despite not having Rob Gronkowski.

The star tight end was placed on season-ending injured reserve in early December after undergoing back surgery for the third time in his career.

Gronk had back-to-back bad injuries this season. He suffered a punctured lung against the Seahawks and then injured his back two weeks later against the Giants.

Two weeks after the surgery, Gronkowski said that he hadn’t been doing anything for two weeks. He said that he needed to just chill and hang out for another two weeks before he could begin rehabbing. Based on that schedule, Gronkowski likely has had about 3 weeks where he’s been able to begin his rehab.

The latest update on Gronk’s status came in early January when it was reported that Gronkowski would be ready for the Patriots’ offseason activities.

Gronk is signed through 2019. The 27-year-old had 540 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in 8 games this season. He was in attendance for the AFC Championship Game, apparently sharply dressed.