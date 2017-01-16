Rob Ryan will reportedly interview for Washington defensive coordinator

Former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Rob Ryan is set for an interview for the same position in Washington.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported Monday that Ryan will interview for the role vacated by the recently fired Joe Barry.

Ryan’s defenses had their share of issues at his last two jobs in New Orleans and Buffalo, so it’s fair to say his star has faded a bit. That said, he comes from the Ryan coaching family and has a ton of experience, so he’s still a strong candidate. He’s not going to be lacking in self-confidence, either.

Ryan will become the latest high-profile name to interview for the position. Former head coaches Gus Bradley and Mike Pettine have both done so as well.