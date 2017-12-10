pixel 1
Sunday, December 10, 2017

Rob Ryan tears into Josh Gordon for wearing sunglasses on sideline

December 10, 2017
by Grey Papke

Rob Ryan had some pretty hot takes on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon on Sunday.

Gordon continued to shine after being reinstated by the league, scoring his first touchdown in four years against the Green Bay Packers. He responded by donning sunglasses on the sidelines, which Ryan, doing color commentary for Fox Sports Radio, didn’t think much of.

You’d think from Ryan’s comments that Gordon was engaging in something that was actually harmful to himself and others. No, he was just wearing a pair of sunglasses, which Ryan apparently viewed as disrespectful. Why? Who knows. After everything Gordon has put himself through, he might as well live it up a bit.

Besides, what would Ryan would know plenty about maturity and composure on an NFL sideline?

