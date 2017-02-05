Ad Unit
Sunday, February 5, 2017

Robert Alford started celebrating his touchdown so early

February 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Robert Alford pick six

Robert Alford had one heck of a first half against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, though he almost pulled a Leon Lett.

Alford had a major play in the second quarter when he intercepted a Tom Brady pass and returned it for a touchdown. After outrunning New England’s offense, Alford had all day to enter the end zone and took his sweet time as he began celebrating at the 20-yard line:

At least he made it into the end zone without losing the ball or getting stripped like Lett infamously did in the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXVII win over the Buffalo Bills.

In addition to the touchdown, Alford recovered a LeGarrette Blount fumble earlier in the second quarter, and then he batted down a potential reception for Julian Edelman before halftime. He was all over the place.


