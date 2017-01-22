Ad Unit
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Robert Alford with hilarious flop against Packers

January 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Robert Alford flop

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford had one heck of a flop as he tried to sell a push from Aaron Rodgers.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Rodgers was called for a facemask penalty while scrambling. Rodgers thought he was hit out of bounds late and shoved Alford.

Alford had a great flop after that:

Alford didn’t draw the penalty he desired, but at least Rodgers was penalized.


