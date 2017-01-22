Robert Alford with hilarious flop against Packers

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford had one heck of a flop as he tried to sell a push from Aaron Rodgers.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Rodgers was called for a facemask penalty while scrambling. Rodgers thought he was hit out of bounds late and shoved Alford.

Alford had a great flop after that:

LeBron would be proud pic.twitter.com/KXd9OQ5OCT — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) January 22, 2017

Robert Alford with the dive of the season. #GBvsATL pic.twitter.com/JO0mnLfeNN — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 22, 2017

Alford didn’t draw the penalty he desired, but at least Rodgers was penalized.