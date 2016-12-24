Robert Griffin III leaves game with concussion

Robert Griffin III’s injury problems continue.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback left Saturday’s game against San Diego with about ten minutes left in the fourth and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Cody Kessler in at QB after RG3 took a big hit on that last play — Patrick Maks (@maksimuspatrick) December 24, 2016

QB Robert Griffin III has a concussion.#SDvsCLE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2016

Griffin will not return, and with only one game left in the season, we probably won’t see him again before next year.

Griffin had been 17-25 for 164 yards prior to departing with the injury. There was some consideration to benching him for this one, so Kessler will have a chance to do something in the remainder of the game and probably in Week 17 as well.