Sunday, January 1, 2017

Robert Griffin III backs Hue Jackson after Browns go 1-15

January 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Robert Griffin

The Cleveland Browns may have gone 1-15 this season, but head coach Hue Jackson has the backing of quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Hours after the Browns blew a 14-0 lead to a collection of Steelers backups and lost 27-24 in overtime, RG3 sent some tweets commending his team for not quitting despite their 0-14 start. He was especially supportive of embattled head coach Hue Jackson, who will be on the hot seat following such a poor campaign.

Though the tweets of support from Griffin are encouraging, it’s hard to put a ton of stock into them. Keep in mind that Jackson’s belief in RG3 is the main reason why the former Heisman Trophy winner got another crack at a starting job in the NFL following a disastrous ending in Washington. Not backing Jackson would put his starting job in jeopardy.


