Robert Griffin III backs Hue Jackson after Browns go 1-15

The Cleveland Browns may have gone 1-15 this season, but head coach Hue Jackson has the backing of quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Hours after the Browns blew a 14-0 lead to a collection of Steelers backups and lost 27-24 in overtime, RG3 sent some tweets commending his team for not quitting despite their 0-14 start. He was especially supportive of embattled head coach Hue Jackson, who will be on the hot seat following such a poor campaign.

Coach Hue's attitude & approach throughout the whole season made us stick together & fight all the way to the end despite our record — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2017

Coach Hue is the man for the job, hope I get the opportunity to continue to grow under his tutelage — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2017

Though the tweets of support from Griffin are encouraging, it’s hard to put a ton of stock into them. Keep in mind that Jackson’s belief in RG3 is the main reason why the former Heisman Trophy winner got another crack at a starting job in the NFL following a disastrous ending in Washington. Not backing Jackson would put his starting job in jeopardy.