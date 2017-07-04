Robert Griffin III, fiancee welcome baby daughter

Robert Griffin III and fiancee Grete Sadeiko are having a meaningful July 4th holiday.

The two welcomed daughter Gloria Griffin into the world, according to a tweet from RG3:

Welcome to the world Gloria Griffin!!! Your mommy is incredible! We have Real Love. Real Happiness. Real Purpose. 7/2/17 #OurLittleAngel pic.twitter.com/NZCYgpYtEH — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 4, 2017

Even though Griffin’s tweet was sent on Tuesday, the 7/2/17 date seems to indicate their child was born on Sunday.

This is Griffin’s second child. He also has a daughter with estranged wife Rebecca Liddicoat, who was born just over two years ago.

Griffin remains a free agent after spending last season with the Cleveland Browns.