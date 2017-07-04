Ad Unit
Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Robert Griffin III, fiancee welcome baby daughter

July 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Robert Griffin III and fiancee Grete Sadeiko are having a meaningful July 4th holiday.

The two welcomed daughter Gloria Griffin into the world, according to a tweet from RG3:

Even though Griffin’s tweet was sent on Tuesday, the 7/2/17 date seems to indicate their child was born on Sunday.

This is Griffin’s second child. He also has a daughter with estranged wife Rebecca Liddicoat, who was born just over two years ago.

Griffin remains a free agent after spending last season with the Cleveland Browns.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus