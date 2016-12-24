Robert Griffin III sends hilarious tweet after first win
Robert Griffin III’s concussion apparently hasn’t ruined his holiday spirit.
The Cleveland Browns QB sent a funny tweet after his team beat the San Diego Chargers on Saturday 20-17 for their first win of the season.
Merry Christmas Cleveland!!!!
You filthy Animals!!!!
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 24, 2016
I have no idea what inspired the “Home Alone” line, but I like it. And somebody should maybe check on RG3 to make sure he’s OK after suffering his concussion.