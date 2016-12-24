Ad Unit
Robert Griffin III sends hilarious tweet after first win

December 24, 2016
by Larry Brown

Robert Griffin

Robert Griffin III’s concussion apparently hasn’t ruined his holiday spirit.

The Cleveland Browns QB sent a funny tweet after his team beat the San Diego Chargers on Saturday 20-17 for their first win of the season.

I have no idea what inspired the “Home Alone” line, but I like it. And somebody should maybe check on RG3 to make sure he’s OK after suffering his concussion.


