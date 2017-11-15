Robert Griffin III thinks Texans should give him a call

The Houston Texans looked like a playoff team before Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury, but backup quarterback Tom Savage has shown over the past two games that he likely won’t be able to pick up the slack. One free agent who was once the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft believes he can help.

Robert Griffin III, who grew up in Texas, thinks he would be a fit with the Texans.

“I feel like I could help the team. I know a lot of their guys. I think I can do a lot of things they’ve been doing offensively,” Griffin told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “Texas is home, and I’ve always got a soft spot in my heart for Texas.”

While he has not received any calls from NFL teams in recent weeks, Griffin insists he remains as confident as ever and is in football shape.

“I’m training and making sure I stay sharp,” he said. “I’m not only staying in shape, but I’m working to get better in the film room, too. When my number’s called, I’ll be ready.”

Griffin also said he believes he could help mentor Watson by sharing the experiences he had with the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. It seems unlikely that RG3 is going to be signed at this point in the season, but he is not giving up hope.

“I definitely believe (I will get another shot),” he said. “That’s what you work for. You work to get that opportunity so you can put your best foot forward, and when that time comes, I’ll be ready to roll.

It’s hard to believe that Griffin isn’t bitter about his career path when you read some of the tweets he has sent. He insists he isn’t bothered by Colin Kaepernick’s name being the only one that comes up every time a team needs a quarterback, though that has to provide added motivation for Griffin.

Would the Texans be better off with RG3 than Savage? We’ll probably never know.