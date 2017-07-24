Robert Griffin III to work out for Chargers

It’s been a quiet few months for Robert Griffin III, but apparently that’s about to change.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is set to work out for the LA Chargers on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

RGIII scheduled to work out Tuesday for LA Chargers, per league source. Been training in Florida with former Browns asst. Pep Hamilton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2017

This is the first reported workout with an NFL team for RG3 since he was released by the Browns in March. The only other time Griffin was connected to an NFL quarterbacking job came in May when Pete Carroll said the QB could be an option for Seattle.

Griffin, 27, threw for 886 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games with the Browns last season. His time with the team was marred by injury and shoddy play from the entire squad.