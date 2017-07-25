Robert Griffin III’s workout with Chargers described as positive

Robert Griffin III had his first visit with a team since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March, and apparently things went well.

RG3 worked out for the now-LA Chargers Tuesday, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the workout was positive.

Sounded like the #Chargers had a positive workout with QB Robert Griffin III today, though there was no immediate move made. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017

ESPN’s Josina Anderson also shared similar feedback:

#LAC source on RGIII workout: "It was a good workout..We r still weighing all of our options before camp..We are always looking to upgrade." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 26, 2017

Re RGIII: "Young man can move. He’s athletic, threw t/ ball well..but he's not the only QB avab. Not sure we'll add another QB or not." #LAC — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 26, 2017

As Rapoport stated, there is no indication that a deal between the two parties will come, but the workout at least reportedly went well.

Griffin played in five games last season for Cleveland. He missed time because of a shoulder injury and concussion.

The 27-year-old has struggled to get his career on track since suffering a major knee injury at the end of this stellar rookie season in 2012. He is likely looking at a backup job if and when he chooses to sign.