Ad Unit
Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Robert Griffin III’s workout with Chargers described as positive

July 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Robert Griffin

Robert Griffin III had his first visit with a team since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March, and apparently things went well.

RG3 worked out for the now-LA Chargers Tuesday, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the workout was positive.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson also shared similar feedback:

As Rapoport stated, there is no indication that a deal between the two parties will come, but the workout at least reportedly went well.

Griffin played in five games last season for Cleveland. He missed time because of a shoulder injury and concussion.

The 27-year-old has struggled to get his career on track since suffering a major knee injury at the end of this stellar rookie season in 2012. He is likely looking at a backup job if and when he chooses to sign.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus