Report: Robert Griffin III likely to have weak market in free agency

Robert Griffin III is free to sign wherever he wants, but he may have a very hard time attracting interest.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Friday that he has yet to encounter a single executive who thinks Griffin will be on a roster next season, as there simply aren’t many fits for him.

Per @RapSheet not looking like there will be much of a market for RGIII. Quote from Ian's @nflnetwork hit: pic.twitter.com/iQVX2QzsLY — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) March 10, 2017

Griffin was released by the Browns on Friday, and it’s anyone’s guess as to where he might wind up. He got some big endorsements from his coaches in Cleveland, but at this point, even they’ve given up on him. He just doesn’t have a lot of options going forward.