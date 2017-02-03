Robert Kraft says he does not know when Bill Belichick will retire

Robert Kraft sparked some anxiety among New England Patriots fans in a recent interview when he indicated there is already a date set for when Bill Belichick will step down as coach of the team. Kraft later tried to put some of those concerns to rest.

Kraft told Mark Maske of the Washington Post earlier this week that Belichick can coach “as long as he wants.” The Patriots owner also said he knew when Belichick was going to retire but has promised not to talk about it. Or, that’s how his comments were interpreted, at least.

“We have a pact that we don’t talk about that,” Kraft said. “He knows and I know. But he won’t be done this year.”

On Thursday, Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com asked Kraft about the supposed expiration date. Kraft assured Curran there is no “end date” established for Belichick’s tenure in New England.

“Ask them what it is because I don’t know what it is,” he said. “If I knew a date, I would tell you that I knew. I wouldn’t tell you when it is, but I would tell you there is a date.”

Looking back at the quote from the Washington Post, it’s possible Kraft simply meant he and Belichick have a pact where they won’t talk about when the coach will retire. Perhaps Kraft told Belichick he won’t ask about his retirement as long as the 65-year-old gives him a proper heads-up.

Win or lose on Sunday, there’s no reason to believe the Patriots can’t get back to another Super Bowl with Belichick and Brady. Belichick clearly hasn’t lost his passion for coaching, and Brady just had one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career. It may seem like Belichick is sick of the grind when he has interactions like this with the media, but that’s the way he has always been. There’s a lot of good football left to be played and coached in New England.