Robert Kraft hints progress has been made in Tom Brady jersey search

The search for Tom Brady’s game-worn jersey from Super Bowl LI continues, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes it will ultimately end with the valuable piece of memorabilia back in his quarterback’s possession.

In an interview with FOX Business Network Monday, Kraft compared Brady’s missing jersey to a Picasso painting and hinted that progress has been made in searching for it.

“It’s very sad to me that someone would do something like this, and it’s like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something,” he said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “You can never display it. And somehow, I feel there’ll be some news that’ll clear this up in the not too distant future. … I hope it’ll be cleared up soon.

“I think that a lot of people spend a lot of time looking into the matter and what happened, and I’d rather not say anything that would cause any problems in the work that’s been done. One way or another that jersey will be back.”

The state of Texas was taking the theft very seriously, so it’s possible there are some leads. You would think that with all the cameras rolling and reporters around someone would at the very least have information about the jersey.

Last week, a report claimed the Patriots were hopeful the jersey was in one very specific place, but Florio wonders if that was just a ploy to get the culprit to come forward. If what Kraft said Monday is true, the case could be getting closer to being solved.