Robert Kraft sheds light on current relationship with Roger Goodell

The relationship between NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was once incredibly strong, but Deflategate changed all of that. While the two men understand they still have to work together, Kraft admits things are different now.

In an interview with Gary Meyers of the New York Daily News, Kraft was asked about his current relationship with Goodell.

“I don’t know if it will ever be the same, but in order to do what is best for the Patriots franchise long term, I believe it is best to compartmentalize and move on,” Kraft said. “Like our quarterback, I am trying to remain positive and look to the future rather than dwell on the past. As a native New Englander, that’s easier said than done, but I am doing my best to put the matter behind me.”

Kraft initially angered Patriots fans when he chose not to appeal the NFL’s decision to fine the team $1 million and take away draft picks. However, it quickly became clear that Kraft accepted that penalty hoping for leniency with how Goodell dealt with Brady. When Brady was suspended four games, Kraft was livid. The 75-year-old told Meyers he and Brady are “like family.”

Goodell and Kraft have been spotted chatting with one another since Deflategate (photo here), and they’re both smart businessmen who know they have to continue working with one another. However, the days of Kraft being referred to as the second commissioner of the NFL are long gone. Kraft can’t — nor does he want to — take back some of the things he said about the league in the past. There will likely always be a certain level of tension.