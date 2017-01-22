Robert Kraft speech was a little odd (Video)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took the microphone to deliver a speech after his team won the AFC Championship Game. Kraft was brief in his speech and took a few lengthy pauses in between his words.

To those unfamiliar with Kraft’s speeches, this is pretty typical. Even as far back as 2010 we had a post about a Kraft speech. But the man simply is very methodical in his talking, and this is nothing new.