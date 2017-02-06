Robert Kraft says Tom Brady’s mom has undergone chemotherapy, radiation

Robert Kraft shed a little light onto the health battle Tom Brady’s mother Galynn has been going through.

One of the big storylines ahead of Super Bowl LI was that Brady’s parents would try to make the game after not being able to attend any of them this season (they did attend it). The reason is that Brady’s mother has been battling a health issue the past 18 months.

After the Pats won the Super Bowl in overtime, team owner Robert Kraft said Brady’s mom has undergone chemotherapy and radiation.

Robert Kraft told SalPal that he encouraged Tom Brady to win for his mother, whom he said has undergone chemo and radiation. — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 6, 2017

Brady dedicated the Super Bowl to his mom.

“It means he holds her in the highest, sweetest regard that any son could hold a mother,” Tom Brady Sr. told NFL Network after the game.

Brady’s mom was among “Brady’s Ladies” who dressed up in custom clothing for the game and had a blue bandana on her head.

The whole family got together for a perfect picture after the win: