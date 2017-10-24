Report: Roberto Aguayo, Younghoe Koo among kickers working out for Panthers

Carolina is keeping the dream alive for an embattled kicker or two.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the Panthers, in the wake of the recent knee injury to Graham Gano, are working out a number of different placekickers, including both Roberto Aguayo and Younghoe Koo.

With Graham Gano nicked, Panthers working out kickers today: Andrew Franks, Mike Meyer, Roberto Aguayo, and Younghoe Koo. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 24, 2017

Aguayo, whose trials and tribulations at the professional level are well-known, is now looking for his third NFL team in the last two months. As for the rookie Koo, he barely got a chance with the Los Angeles Chargers this season before his own release after Week 4. The two kickers are both still just 23 years old, so at the very least, there’s some good redemption story potential here.