Rodney Harrison: Derek Carr is ‘overrated’

Rodney Harrison had some harsh criticism of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Harrison was providing commentary as an in-studio personality on NBC’s “Football Night in America” before the Detroit Lions-Pittsburgh Steelers game when he gave an assessment of the Raiders QB. After they played highlights from the Raiders’ loss to the Buffalo Bills, Dan Patrick asked Harrison whether he puts all the Raiders’ problems on Carr.

“Of course not. I don’t put it all on the quarterback, but he’s a big problem because he’s been so inconsistent,” said Harrison. “One week he looks like Aaron Rodgers, the next week he looks like an average quarterback. When Marshawn Lynch comes back, you have to run the offense through him.”

Harrison then elaborated and was even harder on Carr.

“When I think about Carr, he’s the one guy that we always seem to give a free pass to. We always seem to criticize or compliment all the other quarterbacks. Why do we give him a free pass? What has he done so spectacular in this league?

“I just think he’s overrated, because he’s so inconsistent. One week he looks unbelievable, the next week he throws two interceptions. In order for them to get to the next level, he’s got to play more consistent.”

Well, Rodney, the reason why Carr is highly regarded is because he’s really played well since entering the league as a rookie in 2014, improved each season, and had the Raiders in position to challenge for the AFC title until getting hurt last season. His 92 touchdowns compared to just 35 interceptions are excellent numbers for a quarterback in just his fourth NFL season.

Carr is not having a good season by his standards, but there’s still time for him and the Raiders to turn it around. Regardless, Carr is a proven franchise quarterback, deserving of his massive extension, who has earned his billing as one of the better quarterbacks in the league. He is not overrated.