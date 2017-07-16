Roger Goodell reportedly still annoyed by Matt Patricia t-shirt

It has been over four months and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly still salty over New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s choice of t-shirt.

After the Patriots’ comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Patricia was seen returning to Boston wearing a shirt that depicted the commissioner as a clown. The bad feelings stem from the NFL’s handling of Deflategate, and haven’t gone away despite the issue being resolved.

Now, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, we learn that Goodell is still annoyed by Patricia’s choice of wardrobe. Florio even notes that this could impact Patricia’s chances of getting a head coaching job, as the league office has plenty of influence with regard to who should be hired and who shouldn’t be.

Goodell was ticked off about this in February, too, but you might have thought he would be over it by July. Not so, it seems.