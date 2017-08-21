Report: Roger Goodell close to getting five-year contract extension from NFL

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been accused of mishandling some of the most important issues in league history, but team owners don’t seem to care as long as he keeps lining their pockets.

Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Journal is reporting that Goodell is close to signing a five-year contract extension with the NFL, which would keep him in his current role through 2024.

Reporting today in @sbjsbd NFL close to extending @nflcommish contract for another 5 years thru '24. Goodell's current contract ends in '19 — daniel kaplan (@dkaplanSBJ) August 21, 2017

New @nflcommish contract similar 2 old 1 in few mil base salary w/ bonus tbd by comp owners. Total package exceeded 35 mil annually in past — daniel kaplan (@dkaplanSBJ) August 21, 2017

Goodell has been criticized for his handling of the Ray Rice domestic violence case and several other instances where players were accused of assaulting women. Many believe he also contributed to what was a complete botching of the Deflategate investigation with the New England Patriots.

But through all that, NFL owners have continued to make more money than ever. Despite what they may want you to believe, that is the No. 1 priority. Goodell’s salary with his current deal has been around $3 or $4 million annually, but it’s obvious owners are pleased with him when you see the type of bonus money he has been making.