Roger Goodell contract extension could reportedly be finalized this week

Despite the best efforts of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it appears as though Roger Goodell is going to have a new contract in the coming days.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that NFL owners will push to finalize Goodell’s contract extension this week in advance of the owners meetings that will be held on Dec. 13 in Texas. While Jones has been determined to derail the negotiations, a compensation committee of six owners has already been given the power by its peers — Jones included — to determine Goodell’s compensation.

Jones has been able to recruit a few owners to join him in opposing Goodell’s new deal, but the majority want Goodell to sign his extension so the league can move on to other issues. With committee meetings being held on Tuesday and Wednesday, Goodell could have his new contract before the end of the week. More from La Canfora:

“It could happen really fast after the committee meetings,” said one ownership source, who anticipates Blank will use these meetings to “flush out any concerns face-to-face” and “allow for more dialogue with any owners – beyond Jerry and (Redskins owner) Dan (Snyder) – who may have substantive issues.” … … Regardless, a majority of owners are in favor of wrapping this up as soon as possible and moving forward with Goodell as their face as they head into vital contract negotiations with the NFLPA and their broadcast partners early next decade. Goodell’s new contract would run through 2024. As we have reported throughout the season, formally completion of this contract was always inevitable, with the major tenants of the deal in place weeks ago, and Jones has always lacked the wherewithal and support to upend it, through legal channels or otherwise.

If you believe what Jones said recently, Goodell may have to wait a while longer. However, all indications have been that Jones will not have the votes needed to stop the process of finalizing the contract. Expect him to try all he can to achieve his goal in the coming days.