Roger Goodell reportedly finalizes five-year extension with NFL

Jerry Jones has seemingly lost his battle with the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Ken Belson of the New York Times reported on Wednesday that the NFL’s compensation committee has approved the terms of Goodell’s five-year extension with the league and is set to finalize the deal.

BREAKING NFL compensation committee approves Commissioner Goodell's contract extension for another five years, ending stand off with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. @NYTSports — Ken Belson (@el_belson) December 6, 2017

NFL compensation committee move quickly to finish Goodell contract extension to end controversy with Jones. @NYTSports — Ken Belson (@el_belson) December 6, 2017

NFL commissioner Goodell's new 5-year contract worth up to $200 mln, but nearly 90 percent of compensation tied to meeting financial targets and other incentives. — Ken Belson (@el_belson) December 6, 2017

The compensation committee is comprised of six NFL team owners that were chosen by their peers — Jones included — back in May. Jones was originally supposed to represent the other 26 owners and serve as the de-facto seventh member of the committee, but he fell out of the good graces of most of his fellow owners.

Jones wanted the terms of Goodell’s deal to be put to a vote with all 32 owners after they were negotiated, but that would have defeated the purpose of assembling a compensation committee. He threatened legal action against the NFL at one point but withdrew the threat, claiming that the league agreed to let all 32 owners have a say. Based on what an NFL spokesman said recently, it’s unclear where Jones got that idea.