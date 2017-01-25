Roger Goodell: It would be an ‘honor’ to hand Super Bowl trophy to Tom Brady

If anyone outside of New England is rooting for the Patriots to win the Super Bowl, they are likely hoping for the chance to see one thing — Roger Goodell hand the Lombardi Trophy over to Tom Brady.

That would be awkward, right? Goodell insists it would not be. In fact, the NFL commissioner said on Colin Cowherd’s show Wednesday that it would be an “honor” to present the Patriots with their fifth championship trophy.

Goodell to @theherd on Brady winning: He's an extraordinary player, great performer and surefire hall-of-famer. It would be an honor. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 25, 2017

Roger Goodell was asked if it would be awkward if Brady won: Not for a second.. Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 25, 2017

Don’t believe him? You’ll probably have an even tougher time buying what Goodell said about choosing to go to Atlanta for a second consecutive week rather than making his first trip to Gillette Stadium in two years.

“Listen, we had two great games,” Goodell told Cowherd, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. “I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and championship games. I try to get to as many stadiums as I can. But, you know we [had] two great games and you have to choose. Frankly, the focus should be on the players, the coaches and the great game and that is where it was this weekend and the way it should be.”

Goodell intentionally avoided Foxboro, no matter what he wants us to believe. His decision to avoid New England was so obvious that even a Patriots player mocked him over it. As for the part about handing Brady a trophy? Part of Goodell might enjoy it, because it would be phenomenal for ratings. That said, there’s no way there wouldn’t be tension in the air.