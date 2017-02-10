Roger Goodell said to be bothered by Matt Patricia’s clown shirt

The league executives on Park Avenue apparently took notice of Matt Patricia’s shirt depicting Roger Goodell as a clown and did not like it.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported on Friday that some NFL executives were seething after seeing the New England Patriots defensive coordinator arrive in Boston after winning the Super Bowl wearing this shirt mocking the commissioner.

La Canfora reports that — no surprise — the relationship between Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Goodell may be permanently strained.

The rivalry between the league and Patriots escalated after the Deflategate investigation and league’s refusal to let go of it. Suspending Tom Brady four games without having definitive proof he deflated balls only served to make the Pats more motivated, perhaps incentivizing them to go even harder. They wound up winning the Super Bowl, leading to this sobering moment for Goodell.