Roger Goodell plans to step aside as commissioner at end of new deal

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart confirmed to reporters Wednesday that Goodell has decided to step aside as commissioner when his new deal expires in 2024, and that he intends to devote part of his time in the years to come to seeking out a successor.

By the time 2024 rolls around, Goodell will have been commissioner for 18 years. That’s about the same amount of time that his predecessor Paul Tagliabue spent in the role.

One has to wonder if the opposition from one owner in particular played any role in Goodell’s decision to make this next contract his last. It seems likely it would have been either way.