Roger Goodell was booed so hard by Patriots fans

This was the moment New England Patriots fans everywhere were waiting for — the chance to boo Roger Goodell as he handed Tom Brady and company the Lombardi Trophy.

When Goodell stepped onto the stage, Patriots fans let him have it with the loudest chorus of boos possible:

Loudest booing in the history of mouths and vocal chords. Even Tom and Bill were laughing pic.twitter.com/RxVV6NS1jA — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) February 6, 2017

Even Robert Kraft alluded to Deflategate during his speech, calling the win the “sweetest” for the Patriots.

Robert Kraft took a not-so-subtle shot at Roger Goodell in his postgame speech… pic.twitter.com/lsLEN9RtGB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017

Sweet, sweet revenge for Pats fans. They can also thank Goodell for this Super Bowl as the Deflategate penalty had Tom Brady and his team even more fired up than usual.