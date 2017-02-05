Ad Unit
Sunday, February 5, 2017

Roger Goodell was booed so hard by Patriots fans

February 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Roger Goodell

This was the moment New England Patriots fans everywhere were waiting for — the chance to boo Roger Goodell as he handed Tom Brady and company the Lombardi Trophy.

When Goodell stepped onto the stage, Patriots fans let him have it with the loudest chorus of boos possible:

Even Robert Kraft alluded to Deflategate during his speech, calling the win the “sweetest” for the Patriots.

Sweet, sweet revenge for Pats fans. They can also thank Goodell for this Super Bowl as the Deflategate penalty had Tom Brady and his team even more fired up than usual.


