Ron Rivera wants to see Steve Smith retire as a Panther

With Steve Smith likely playing his final NFL game on Sunday, Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera would like to see a ceremonial retirement to the team that brought him into the NFL.

Smith was drafted by the Panthers in 2001 and played with them for over a decade until he was released after the 2013 season. Now, with the receiver’s career likely wrapping up, Rivera would like to see some sort of arrangement that would allow Smith to retire with Carolina.

“That’s up to Steve. I think he should, though,” Rivera said, via Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review. “Think of all the years he’s played here. But it’s up to him. He’ll decide what he wants to do and he’s earned the right. What he wants to do is up to him.”

The only stumbling block might be how Smith feels about certain members of the organization. His departure wasn’t exactly amicable, but we’ll see if time has healed any wounds.