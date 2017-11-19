Ronald Darby vouches for Jameis Winston, says he was in Uber car with QB

Jameis Winston says he was not the only passenger in an Uber car the night a driver alleges that he sexually assaulted her, and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is willing to vouch for Winston’s side of the story.

On Sunday, Darby released a statement saying he was on the same Uber ride with Winston, and the two were sitting in the back seat. Darby, who played college ball with Winston at Florida State, also said “nothing inappropriate” happened during the ride and the accusations the driver made are “not true.”

“I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona. There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported,” Darby said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. “Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true.”

The driver says Winston was riding in the front passenger seat was the only other person in the car besides herself. She alleges that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback grabbed her inappropriately while in line at a drive-thru waiting for food.

Winston came out immediately after the allegations surfaced and said they are false. There has been some confusion over the amount of people in the vehicle, and one of Winston’s representatives said the QB has only been accused because the Uber account was under his name. Winston confirmed that Uber suspended his account after the driver filed a complaint.