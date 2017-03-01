Russell Okung could be interested in reunion with Seahawks

Russell Okung could have interest in returning to the team that drafted him.

Okung is a free agent after the Denver Broncos decided not to pick up their option on him for 2017. Seahawks reporter Danny O’Neil said on Thursday that Okung would consider a return to Seattle, for whom he played from 2010-2015.

The #Seahawks' negotiations with Russell Okung didn't go well last year, but he would consider a return if the situation made sense. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) February 28, 2017

Okung, who made the Pro Bowl in 2012, reportedly will have many suitors in free agency.

No shortage of teams inquiring about Russell Okung, including the Giants, Jets, Chargers and Vikings — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 28, 2017

Okung played in every regular season game last season, which was the first time in his career he had done that. He was coming off shoulder surgery last year.