Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Russell Okung could be interested in reunion with Seahawks

March 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Russell Okung could have interest in returning to the team that drafted him.

Okung is a free agent after the Denver Broncos decided not to pick up their option on him for 2017. Seahawks reporter Danny O’Neil said on Thursday that Okung would consider a return to Seattle, for whom he played from 2010-2015.

Okung, who made the Pro Bowl in 2012, reportedly will have many suitors in free agency.

Okung played in every regular season game last season, which was the first time in his career he had done that. He was coming off shoulder surgery last year.


