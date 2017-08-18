Chargers OL Russell Okung calls on white players to take public action

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung wants more attention to be made to the issues of racial inequality in the country, and he thinks white athletes need to stand up for black ones in order for the public to start seeing things differently.

Okung’s former Seahawks teammate Michael Bennett said on ESPN’s SC6 Wednesday that things would really change when a white athlete took a stand for black players.

“It would take a white player to really get things changed,” Bennett said Wednesday. “because when somebody from the other side understands and they step up and they speak up about it … it would change the whole conversation. Because when you bring somebody who doesn’t have to be a part of [the] conversation making himself vulnerable in front of it, I think when that happens, things will really take a jump.”

Okung heard Bennett’s comments and sent a tweet on Friday in which he agreed with the Seattle defensive lineman.

Mike Bennett is right. We need white players to make public acknowledgements about our nation's issues. Thank you @JOEL9ONE @JoshMcCown12 — Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) August 18, 2017

Free agent longsapper Clint Gresham, who played in Seattle from 2010-2015, said he would join the movement if he were still on the team.

If I was still with the hawks, I would sit next to Mike B. I do hope that at some, white players will engage in the conversation https://t.co/lrECUg5sHq — Clint Gresham (@Gresh49) August 18, 2017

The closest sign of support came from Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long, who put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as the safety raised a fist during the anthem.

Chris Long on show of support during anthem: "Malcolm is a leader and I'm here to show my support as a white athlete" pic.twitter.com/UibiR9ut6Y — Rachel Micali (@RachelCSN) August 18, 2017

If more players embrace the movement, the conversation would certainly change.