Russell Wilson suffered nearly broken jaw in Cardinals game

Russell Wilson has endured a rough week since Seattle’s win over Arizona last Thursday because of a nearly broken jaw.

The Seahawks quarterback spoke with the media on Friday from team headquarters. He says that he had to wear a splint-type thing around his mouth to allow his jaw to heal from a hit he took by Karlos Dansby in the third quarter of the game.

Russell Wilson sent off after taking hit to the chin for concussion check, ducked in the tent then sent right back out pic.twitter.com/8HXvKOGNuG — That Dude (@cjzer0) November 10, 2017

“My jaw got busted up pretty good,” Wilson told reporters. “I got images and everything like that. I was lucky … it was pretty close. Doctors were like, ‘Any harder, we probably would have had to wire your mouth shut.’ So it’s a good thing that didn’t happen.”

Wilson said he was on a liquid diet for a few days and had a hard time talking.

“Really the first two and a half to three days, I couldn’t eat anything. Just doing all smoothies. It was very hard to talk; it hurt pretty good.”

He says he is doing well now though.

“It’s fine — I’m good.”

The Seahawks actually got into trouble with the league for violating concussion protocol with the way they handled Wilson following the hit. It turns out that hit did cause a lot of damage.

What’s surprising is that Wilson had so much difficulty with his jaw in the days following the game given how he acted afterwards. Wilson hung out after the game and seemed cheerful when speaking with NFL Network on set. Maybe the pain and complication from the injury didn’t kick in until well after the game was over.