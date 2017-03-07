Russell Wilson, Ciara pose for interesting pregnancy photo

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara did a photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar recently, but some feel it would be better suited for Harper’s Bizarre, if such a thing exists.

Ciara posed for a series of photos that showcase her pregnant body, which is something a lot of celebrities have done before her. But the one that included Wilson and Ciara’s son Future is probably a tad too “artistic” for some.

We haven’t felt that strange since Wilson and Ciara danced up a storm in their awkward halloween costumes.

At a time like this, it’s probably best that we just congratulate the happy couple and move on.