Friday, June 2, 2017

Russell Wilson downplays reports of tension with Richard Sherman

June 2, 2017
by Grey Papke

Russell Wilson Seahawks

Unsurprisingly, Russell Wilson is denying a report that there is tension in the Seattle Seahawks locker room surrounding him and Richard Sherman.

Wilson, who is an alleged target of Sherman’s resentment stemming from the team’s Super Bowl loss, downplayed the story when speaking to the media on Friday.

It’s no surprise that Wilson is going to deny this on the record. Beyond the obvious fact that nobody was ever going to publicly confirm such a controversial report, Wilson is one of the most polished athletes around when it comes to dealing with the media. That said, there are a lot of indications that there was some truth to the story, whether Wilson privately knows it or not.


