Russell Wilson downplays reports of tension with Richard Sherman

Unsurprisingly, Russell Wilson is denying a report that there is tension in the Seattle Seahawks locker room surrounding him and Richard Sherman.

Wilson, who is an alleged target of Sherman’s resentment stemming from the team’s Super Bowl loss, downplayed the story when speaking to the media on Friday.

Russell Wilson says didn't really read ESPN article. Says there's always tension playing football but isn't necessarily negative tension. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 2, 2017

Wilson says he wouldn't say lockerroom has been divided. Says team wouldn't have won what it has if the team was divided. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 2, 2017

Wilson says Richard Sherman is "one of the best teammates I could ever ask for." — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 2, 2017

It’s no surprise that Wilson is going to deny this on the record. Beyond the obvious fact that nobody was ever going to publicly confirm such a controversial report, Wilson is one of the most polished athletes around when it comes to dealing with the media. That said, there are a lot of indications that there was some truth to the story, whether Wilson privately knows it or not.