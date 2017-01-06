Russell Wilson may play without knee brace

Russell Wilson may play Saturday’s playoff game against Detroit without a knee brace, which should serve as a positive sign about his health.

ESPN’s Ed Werder shared the news about Wilson on Friday and noted that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says Wilson’s health is improving.

#Seahawks Russell Wilson leaning toward playing without knee brace. Pete Carroll says QB now healthy as he's been since knee/ankle injuries — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 6, 2017

Wilson has been banged up all season long. He first injured his ankle in Week 1, and two weeks later he hurt his knee on this play. He was diagnosed with an MCL sprain but continued to play.

Somewhat amazingly, despite all his injuries, Wilson never missed any games and helped Seattle to a 10-5-1 record. Now he’s entering his fifth postseason in as many years since he was drafted by Seattle, and he’s hoping to reach his third Super Bowl and win his second ring.