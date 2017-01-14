Russell Wilson safety gets the meme treatment
Saturday’s playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons changed after Russell Wilson went down in the end zone for a safety.
The safety was embarrassing for the Seahawks for a few reasons — the most obvious being that Wilson was stepped on by a teammate, leading him to trip and fall in his end zone.
But then Wilson fell on his head with his feet in the air, leading to a funny looking photo:
[record scratch]
[freeze frame]
Yep, that's me… pic.twitter.com/5u7fTUXC3l
— SB Nation (@SBNation) January 14, 2017
football champion pic.twitter.com/hNWMI1P13c
— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) January 14, 2017
Then came the Future memes, which is a reference to the ex-boyfriend of Wilson’s wife, Ciara.
when you see Future on the sideline pic.twitter.com/skIGxAQ63k
— Mike Tunison (@xmasape) January 14, 2017
Influence pic.twitter.com/1w7MMZYEwS
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2017