Saturday, January 14, 2017

Russell Wilson safety gets the meme treatment

January 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Russell Wilson safety

Saturday’s playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons changed after Russell Wilson went down in the end zone for a safety.

The safety was embarrassing for the Seahawks for a few reasons — the most obvious being that Wilson was stepped on by a teammate, leading him to trip and fall in his end zone.

But then Wilson fell on his head with his feet in the air, leading to a funny looking photo:

Then came the Future memes, which is a reference to the ex-boyfriend of Wilson’s wife, Ciara.


