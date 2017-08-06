Washington LB Ryan Anderson says Alabama practice was tougher than NFL

Nick Saban is known as one of the toughest college football coaches to play for, but he is also among the best ever at preparing players for the NFL. In fact, one rookie feels he wasn’t stunned by how demanding NFL practices are because the ones Saban ran at Alabama were so tough.

Former Crimson Tide linebacker Ryan Anderson, who was drafted by Washington in the second round, told reporters recently that practices at Alabama were tougher than the ones he’s taken part in this summer.

“Practices there are a little bit rougher than (they are) here,” Anderson said, as transcribed by Saturday Down South. “We do a lot of banging around there, so it definitely prepared me physically and mentally for this grind that I’m doing now.”

Anderson was quick to point out that he wasn’t trying to undermine the competition in Washington, but he simply felt Alabama practices were more physical.

“I ain’t taking no reps against no freshman that just coming in from high school,” he added. “All these guys are good, and they’ve got families to feed. So you’re gonna have to go hard every play out there, you know, just try to get your foot in the door.”

While we hear a lot about the speed of the NFL game being significantly greater than the college game, it makes sense that practices in Tuscaloosa would be more physical. Saban’s rosters are loaded with talent every year, and that depth leads to intense competition.

It’s worth noting that many feel Saban did not succeed with the Miami Dolphins because his style is more suited for the college game. That has a lot to do with his relationship with players, but it could also have something to do with the physical demands of his practices. Of course, that hasn’t stopped NFL teams from showing interest year after year.

H/T Pro Football Talk