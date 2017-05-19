Ryan Fitzpatrick signs with Bucs

Ryan Fitzpatrick had an abysmal year with the New York Jets in 2016, but that does not mean the veteran quarterback is ready to call it a career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Friday that they have signed Fitzpatrick to a contract.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. READ: https://t.co/mBPv1stMcQ pic.twitter.com/2AmLWiMH18 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 19, 2017

After throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in a career year back in 2015, Fitzpatrick was awful in 14 games with the Jets last season. He threw just 12 touchdown passes compared to 17 interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 69.6.

That said, a veteran backup role behind Jameis Winston should suit Fitzpatrick nicely. The 34-year-old has plenty of experience, which is likely what the Bucs were seeking.