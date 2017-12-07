pixel 1
Thursday, December 7, 2017

Report: Ryan Shazier out for season, will need ‘months of recovery’

December 7, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Ryan Shazier back

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement on Thursday revealing that Ryan Shazier underwent surgery to stabilize his spine, and it almost goes without saying that the linebacker will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

While the Steelers have not made any official announcements about Shazier’s recovery timeline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it will be months before Shazier can even start to consider a return to football.

Shazier was injured while making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He went in for the hit with his head down and immediately fell to the turf.

It sounds like the injury could have been much, much worse, but it could still be a long road back for Shazier. The play he was injured on was just one of several brutal hits throughout the game.

