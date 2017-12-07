Report: Ryan Shazier out for season, will need ‘months of recovery’

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement on Thursday revealing that Ryan Shazier underwent surgery to stabilize his spine, and it almost goes without saying that the linebacker will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

While the Steelers have not made any official announcements about Shazier’s recovery timeline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it will be months before Shazier can even start to consider a return to football.

#Steelers LB Ryan Shazier’s spinal surgery will necessitate months of recovery, sources say, before he considers a return to football. His season is over. A very difficult situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2017

Shazier was injured while making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He went in for the hit with his head down and immediately fell to the turf.

Oh man, Just watched Ryan Shazier of the Steelers go in for a tackle and it looks bad. Not moving his legs. Join me in sending prayers up for Ryan and his family tonight. This looks bad. pic.twitter.com/DVZo0pDP8N — Kevin Lawson ® (@TheRealKLawson) December 5, 2017

It sounds like the injury could have been much, much worse, but it could still be a long road back for Shazier. The play he was injured on was just one of several brutal hits throughout the game.