Ryan Shazier posts gruesome photo ahead of game against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is looking forward to playing against the division rival Baltimore Ravens this weekend, and he has a very interesting way of showing it.

Shazier shared a photo on Instagram early Thursday morning that featured a pack of wolves eating their prey. It was pretty graphic:

We hungry… By any means we're going to eat! A photo posted by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:55am PST

“We hungry… By any means we’re going to eat!” the caption read.

It’s safe to assume Shazier was implying the Steelers are going to use that mentality against the Ravens, and they may need it.

Baltimore is fighting for a playoff spot and currently has the No. 7 spot in the AFC. A win over the Steelers would pull the Ravens into a tie for first in the AFC North, so this is basically the most important game of the year for both teams. Will Terrell Suggs respond to Shazier’s post with one of his infamous T-shirts? We wouldn’t rule it out.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports