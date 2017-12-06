pixel 1
Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Ryan Shazier able to return to Pittsburgh for further evaluation

December 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ryan Shazier back

There is at least some good news on Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

In a statement released by the Steelers, it was announced that Shazier is well enough that he was able to be moved from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh for further testing and evaluation.

Shazier still has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, we can assume, and there remains a lot that we don’t know. The signs sound good, and the fact that he was able to be safely transported from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh is positive news as well.

